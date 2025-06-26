Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 435.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 924,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,626,000 after acquiring an additional 168,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 4.2%

ADP stock opened at $298.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

