SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $293.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $311.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

