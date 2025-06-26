Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,544 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 558.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:VC opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19. Visteon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

