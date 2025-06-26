Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after buying an additional 199,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,973,000 after purchasing an additional 100,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,141,000 after purchasing an additional 140,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

