Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.32 Million Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Core Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Core Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

