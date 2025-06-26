Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Up 0.2%

SNN opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

