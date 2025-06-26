Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.