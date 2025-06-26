Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Celsius by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4,164.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

