Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.60 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 86.40%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

