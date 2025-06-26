Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Director Michael W. Pope Sells 1,793 Shares

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Pope sold 1,793 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $376,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,602.50. This represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ DAVE opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 3.93. Dave Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the fintech company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dave from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Dave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Dave from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dave at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Further Reading

