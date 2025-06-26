Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $508,474.20 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $550.02 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.86 and a 200-day moving average of $545.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $501.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

