Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $508,474.20 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $550.02 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.86 and a 200-day moving average of $545.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $501.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.