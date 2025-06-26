Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) & International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Critical Review

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) and Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Business Machines and Datalex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines $62.75 billion 4.32 $6.02 billion $5.81 50.15 Datalex $27.48 million 3.74 -$10.23 million N/A N/A

Profitability

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

This table compares International Business Machines and Datalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines 8.71% 37.43% 7.00% Datalex N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of International Business Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Business Machines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Business Machines and Datalex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines 1 8 8 1 2.50 Datalex 0 0 0 0 0.00

International Business Machines currently has a consensus target price of $253.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. Given International Business Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Datalex.

Risk & Volatility

International Business Machines has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datalex has a beta of 19.72, meaning that its stock price is 1,872% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Business Machines beats Datalex on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize. and differentiate offers; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, an AI-powered real-time pricing product that enables airlines to move beyond fixed fare classes to a customer-centric world. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

