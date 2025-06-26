Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells $492,745.38 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 46,222.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after buying an additional 2,127,598 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $33,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,257,000 after buying an additional 1,121,856 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

