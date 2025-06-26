Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unifirst by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifirst by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unifirst by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Unifirst by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unifirst by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Unifirst Stock Down 1.8%

Unifirst stock opened at $184.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.87. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.34 and a 52 week high of $243.70.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Unifirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Unifirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unifirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

View Our Latest Report on UNF

Unifirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.