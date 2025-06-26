International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $157.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.75, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. ARM’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

