International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $351,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 104,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

