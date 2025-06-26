International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.