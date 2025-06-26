International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,622,000 after buying an additional 272,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,021,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VPU opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

