International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,608,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,192,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after buying an additional 193,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUN

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.