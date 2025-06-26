International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 7,956 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 945,823 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

FTGS opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

