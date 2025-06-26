Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Down 5.3%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.
About Telkom SA SOC
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
