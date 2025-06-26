Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,800.36 ($65.59) and traded as high as GBX 4,805 ($65.65). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,785 ($65.38), with a volume of 43,975 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,800.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,800.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 107.54 ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 255.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Company Profile

In related news, insider Theodora Zemek bought 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,824 ($65.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,971.36 ($27,287.01). Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

