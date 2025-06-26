Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.31 and traded as high as C$27.80. Tucows shares last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 1,978 shares changing hands.
Tucows Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -965.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$208.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.66.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
