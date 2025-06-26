True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$9.39. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 5,667 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.78%.
True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.
