Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.77 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.32). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.25), with a volume of 234,745 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.85) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.30. The company has a market capitalization of £98.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Focusrite had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Focusrite plc will post 17.2473868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

