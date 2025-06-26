Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.31. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 56,716 shares.

Canagold Resources Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.

