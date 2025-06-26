International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,170 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTHI stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
