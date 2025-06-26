Legacy Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.