Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.45 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after buying an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after buying an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after buying an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $403,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,030.04. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

