Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

