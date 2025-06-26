Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Centene worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Centene Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

