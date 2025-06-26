Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

