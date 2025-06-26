Legacy Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Argus set a $680.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PH opened at $674.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

