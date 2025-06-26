Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 162,593 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,593 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of IonQ worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,513,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 698,146 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 569,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONQ. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $59,787,628.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,836.97. The trade was a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Thomas sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $658,323.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,947.35. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,972,201 shares of company stock valued at $350,540,009 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

