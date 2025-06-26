Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on State Street and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research lowered State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

