KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.