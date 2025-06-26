AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.