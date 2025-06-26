Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,407 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of CubeSmart worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

