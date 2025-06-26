AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,450 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

