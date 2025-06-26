CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,449,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,941,000 after acquiring an additional 334,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,645,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,060,000 after buying an additional 1,922,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,036,000 after buying an additional 27,799,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,205,000 after buying an additional 406,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,880,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after buying an additional 431,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

