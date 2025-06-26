Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.