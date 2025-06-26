AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 31.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 411,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 54.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $41,678.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,920.60. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $58,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,196. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 912,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,569. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

