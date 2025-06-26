Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 343,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

