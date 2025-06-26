Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Cut by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $327.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 179.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.58.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

