Analysts Set American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

American Well Price Performance

Shares of American Well stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. American Well has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $1.36. American Well had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $31,609.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,621.89. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,300,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Well by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

