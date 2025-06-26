GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after buying an additional 1,424,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,948,000 after acquiring an additional 983,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,898,000 after acquiring an additional 778,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,459,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $327.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

