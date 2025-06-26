GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 97 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Insider Activity

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

