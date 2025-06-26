Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $104.33

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 12,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

