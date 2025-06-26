Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,788 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after acquiring an additional 420,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $775,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,305. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,539 shares of company stock worth $1,592,002. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $302.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

