iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,271,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

IWX stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.